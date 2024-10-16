Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called for more pressure on Israel's backers to end the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.



"The president... demanded more pressure on the supporters of the 'Zionist regime' (Israel) to stop the killings" in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, according to a presidency statement.



AFP