Iran: Attack on nuclear sites improbable

The probability of an attack on Iran's nuclear sites remains low but any potential damage would be "quickly compensated", state atomic energy agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday, according to semi-official Nournews.



After Iran's missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1, there has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do.



"We have always taken these threats seriously," Kamalvandi said.



Kamalvandi told Nournews that any attack on Iran's nuclear sites remained improbable and that if this happened, the damage was likely to be minimal and quickly repaired by Iran.



"We have planned in a way that if they commit any stupidity, the damages would be minimal," Kamalvandi said.



The Iranian spokesperson added that the U.N. nuclear watchdog and the international community should condemn any threat or attack on nuclear sites.





