Blinken holds talks with Qatari and Saudi counterparts on ending Middle East conflict

Middle East News
2024-10-17 | 22:23
High views
Blinken holds talks with Qatari and Saudi counterparts on ending Middle East conflict

The U.S. Department of State said that Secretary Antony Blinken held two separate phone calls on Thursday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Qatari Prime Minister Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regarding efforts to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Ceasefire

Antony Blinken

Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement
Iran says 'spirit of resistance will be strengthened' after Sinwar killing
