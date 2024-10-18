Israel army says deploying additional brigade to Lebanon border

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says deploying additional brigade to Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says deploying additional brigade to Lebanon border

The Israel army said Friday that it will deploy an additional brigade to its northern border as it continues to combat Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
 
"In accordance with the situational assessment, the Israeli army is calling up an additional reserve brigade for operational missions in the northern arena," said a military statement near the Lebanese border.
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

IDF

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger
Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Hezbollah targets Kfar Vradim settlement in Israel and Merkava tanks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Putin says opportunities exist to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over remarks on UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
10:41

Putin says compromises between Iran and Israel are possible but difficult to achieve

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Jordan Muslim Brotherhood claim attackers killed by Israeli army as members

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Italy’s Meloni to meet King of Jordan and Lebanese PM on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Israeli PM says Hezbollah to 'pay heavy price' after deadly rocket fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Lebanon reports more than 2,200 killed as Israeli airstrikes hit 9,588 amid ongoing conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beit Chama, Baalbek District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Middle East News
13:03

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, killed: Israeli army and Shin Bet confirm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More