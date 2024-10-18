News
Jordan Muslim Brotherhood claim attackers killed by Israeli army as members
Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 10:39
Jordan Muslim Brotherhood claim attackers killed by Israeli army as members
The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan on Friday said that two attackers who were killed by the Israeli army after crossing the border were members of the Islamist group.
The attackers were "members of the group and always participated in events in solidarity with Gaza and in support of the resistance", Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Moath al-Khawaldeh told AFP.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Muslim Brotherhood
Attackers
Israeli
Army
Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement
Blinken holds talks with Qatari and Saudi counterparts on ending Middle East conflict
