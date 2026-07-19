Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, gov't spokesperson says

Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 07:28
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Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, gov&#39;t spokesperson says
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Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, gov't spokesperson says

Jordanian authorities have not issued any decision on ‌Sunday to evacuate the airport or seaport in Aqaba, the government's spokesperson told Reuters, after the U.S. embassy in Amman said they had been evacuated due to a credible threat.

"No potential ⁠threats have been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the past few hours," government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani told Reuters in a written statement. "The airport and port are operating normally."

The U.S. embassy had said the airport and seaport were evacuated due to a "specific and credible threat,"' without providing further details.

It ‌advised ⁠Americans to refrain from travelling to either location and to continue to follow all security directives issued by Jordanian authorities.

The U.S. military said on Saturday that two ⁠of its personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing after an Iranian attack.

Over the last week, ⁠Jordan has repeatedly said that it has intercepted Iranian missiles flying over its territory.

Reuters"

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