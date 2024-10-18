Putin says opportunities exist to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 11:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin says opportunities exist to de-escalate tensions in Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin says opportunities exist to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that he sees opportunities for solving the conflict in the Middle East, noting that escalation is not in anyone's interest.  

Without going into specifics, he expressed hope to avoid escalating hostilities.  

Putin made these comments during a press briefing, where he indicated that Russia is prepared to assist in finding a resolution between Iran and Israel if both parties are willing.

Reuters

Middle East News

Vladimir Putin

De escalation

Middle East

Conflict

Iran

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement
Blinken holds talks with Qatari and Saudi counterparts on ending Middle East conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

Axios: US accepts Israeli assault on Iran while wary of potential regional conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Iran's President accuses Israel of seeking conflict, says opposes war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-27

Moody's warns of significant ratings impact for Israel from all-out conflict with Hezbollah and Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-17

IRGC chief warns to hit Israel 'painfully' if attacks Iranian targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Hezbollah targets Qiryat Shemona, north of Haifa, with barrage of rockets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Hezbollah's pagers: How they work and what could have triggered their explosion

LBCI
World News
17:27

US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
World News
17:27

US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
16:31

Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More