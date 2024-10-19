Israel says drone from Lebanon hits town, two others intercepted

Middle East News
2024-10-19 | 02:02
High views
Israel says drone from Lebanon hits town, two others intercepted
Israel says drone from Lebanon hits town, two others intercepted

The Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into Israel from Lebanon on Saturday struck the central town of Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.

The drone "hit a structure in the area of Caesarea" without causing any casualties, the military said, without elaborating. It added that two other drones were intercepted.

Middle East News

