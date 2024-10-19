News
Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says
2024-10-19 | 03:34
Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says
A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.
Earlier, the Israeli military said that a drone was launched from Lebanon and that it had hit a building. It was not immediately clear what the building was.
Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, the military said.
There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home.
Reuters
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Caesarea
Attack
Next
Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon
Israeli military reports drone from Lebanon hits facility in Caesarea
Previous
