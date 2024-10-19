Israeli army says soldier dies from wounds sustained in south Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-19 | 15:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says soldier dies from wounds sustained in south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says soldier dies from wounds sustained in south Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that a soldier has died from his injuries after sustaining serious wounds during fighting in southern Lebanon on October 9.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Soldier

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Drone launched at Netanyahu's residence in northern Israel, spokesman says
Israeli military reports drone from Lebanon hits facility in Caesarea
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:17

Ukraine destroys 31 Russian drones in overnight strike, Air Force says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Iranian FM warns against attacks, vows response if 'red lines' are crossed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Iranian FM warns against attacks, vows response if 'red lines' are crossed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:05

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

LBCI
World News
16:56

UK's Starmer tells Netanyahu 'alarmed' by drone attack near residence

LBCI
Middle East News
16:17

Hezbollah fires about 200 projectiles into Israel on Saturday: Israeli army says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:14

G7 defense ministers raise alarm over Lebanon escalation, vow Kyiv support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

First ton of medical supplies from Lebanese community in France arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17

Netanyahu says returning residents to northern Israel now a war goal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Israel's army spokesperson issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret El Oumaraa, Choueifat near Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Adraee issues new evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More