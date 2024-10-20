Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf affirms: Iran remains key pillar of support for Lebanon and its leaders

As tensions flare on multiple fronts in the region, official Iranian statements concerning Lebanon continue to emerge, particularly from Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.



Reflecting on his recent visit to Lebanon, Ghalibaf stated, "Our mission was to convey the message of the Iranian people's support to the people of Lebanon and the forces of resistance, and to inform the world of the Lebanese people's plight and strength."



He added, "I want to tell our dear people today that the main pillar of support for the Lebanese people, their leaders, and officials is Iran, its leader, and its people."