Jordan's FM Safadi meets President al-Assad in Damascus, discusses Syrian crisis and regional issues

Middle East News
2024-10-20 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s FM Safadi meets President al-Assad in Damascus, discusses Syrian crisis and regional issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan's FM Safadi meets President al-Assad in Damascus, discusses Syrian crisis and regional issues

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, delivering a "verbal message" from Jordan's King Abdullah II.

According to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, "the verbal message focused on efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, address all its consequences, and discuss various bilateral issues and regional developments."

Safadi arrived in Damascus on Sunday for an official visit to meet with President al-Assad.

During the visit, the Jordanian foreign minister is also scheduled to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam al-Sabbagh.
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Ayman Safadi

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Damascus

King Abdullah II

LBCI Next
Saudi humanitarian airlift delivers aid to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:08

Jordanian FM visits Damascus for talks with Assad and Syrian counterpart

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

PM Mikati arrives in Jordan for meeting with King Abdullah II on Monday

LBCI
World News
2024-10-12

Russia, Syria, Iran should take measures after Israel’s strike on Damascus: Erdogan says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-08

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah's Unit 4400 official in Damascus, Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:08

Hezbollah says its targeted north Israeli city of Haifa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah: Dozens of missiles fired at Nimra base warehouses

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Reuters reveals new information on the pager explosions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-22

Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Middle East News
15:03

Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:47

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
15:41

Iran's UN mission: Hezbollah, not Tehran, behind Netanyahu's residence drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Israel escalates airstrikes across Lebanon, targets multiple areas

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More