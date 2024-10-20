Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday, delivering a "verbal message" from Jordan's King Abdullah II.



According to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, "the verbal message focused on efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, address all its consequences, and discuss various bilateral issues and regional developments."



Safadi arrived in Damascus on Sunday for an official visit to meet with President al-Assad.



During the visit, the Jordanian foreign minister is also scheduled to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam al-Sabbagh.