Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 14:46
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv
Hezbollah said on Monday that it had launched rockets at an army intelligence base in the suburbs of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
Hezbollah fighters launched "quality rockets" at "the Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs," the group said, adding the attack was "in defense of Lebanon," "in response to Israeli aggressions" and dedicated to their slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Tel Aviv
Lebanon
Hassan Nasrallah
Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman
Turkish U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen has died
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon
Hezbollah's ballistic missile on Tel Aviv: Inside Israel's operation "Northern Arrows" in Lebanon
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Israeli military targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket attack in Tel Aviv, spokesperson says
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports
Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry
UN condemns 'extensive damage' after strikes on Hezbollah-linked finance firm
UN condemns 'extensive damage' after strikes on Hezbollah-linked finance firm
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
