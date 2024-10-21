Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv

2024-10-21 | 14:46
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah said on Monday that it had launched rockets at an army intelligence base in the suburbs of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah fighters launched "quality rockets" at "the Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs," the group said, adding the attack was "in defense of Lebanon," "in response to Israeli aggressions" and dedicated to their slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.
 
AFP
 

