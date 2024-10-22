Iraqi forces say killed country's top Islamic State group figure

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 08:27
High views
Iraqi forces say killed country's top Islamic State group figure
Iraqi forces say killed country's top Islamic State group figure

Iraqi security forces said they killed the Islamic State group's top leader in the country on Tuesday, alongside eight other "terrorists."

Counterterrorism forces "killed nine terrorists, among them the so-called (IS) governor of Iraq", the joint security command said in a statement, naming him as Jassim al-Mazrouei Abu Abdel Qader.


AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Forces

Killed

Islamic State

Group

