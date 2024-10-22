News
Israeli police: Seven Palestinians arrested for planning assassinations on Iran orders
Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 09:28
Israeli police: Seven Palestinians arrested for planning assassinations on Iran orders
Israeli police said Tuesday they had arrested seven Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem who planned to assassinate an Israeli scientist and a city mayor on orders from Iran.
"The Shin Bet and the Central Investigations Unit of the Jerusalem district police arrested seven residents from the Beit Safafa neighborhood in Jerusalem," the police said in a statement. "These individuals, under Iranian direction, planned to assassinate a senior Israeli scientist and a mayor of a major Israeli city."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Police
Palestinians
Arrested
Assassinations
Iran
Orders
