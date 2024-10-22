Israeli police: Seven Palestinians arrested for planning assassinations on Iran orders

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 09:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli police: Seven Palestinians arrested for planning assassinations on Iran orders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli police: Seven Palestinians arrested for planning assassinations on Iran orders

Israeli police said Tuesday they had arrested seven Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem who planned to assassinate an Israeli scientist and a city mayor on orders from Iran.

"The Shin Bet and the Central Investigations Unit of the Jerusalem district police arrested seven residents from the Beit Safafa neighborhood in Jerusalem," the police said in a statement. "These individuals, under Iranian direction, planned to assassinate a senior Israeli scientist and a mayor of a major Israeli city."


AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Police

Palestinians

Arrested

Assassinations

Iran

Orders

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike near Beirut Hospital kills four, including a child, injures 32: Health Ministry
Fire breaks out in Syria’s Homs refinery, state TV says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-21

Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Israeli police claim to have foiled assassination plot against high-ranking official funded by Iran for $100,000

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Israeli Police and Shin Bet: Citizen arrested for alleged plot to assassinate Israeli scientist

LBCI
World News
2024-10-01

Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

LBCI
Middle East News
12:58

Hezbollah targets Israeli tanks in guided missile attack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Netanyahu meets Blinken, calls for 'political and security changes' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Netanyahu's tactics: Blinken's optimism questioned amid failure of Israel-Hamas deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-12

Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More