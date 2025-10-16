Lebanese PM discusses Palestinian refugee issues and arms in camps with delegation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with a Palestinian delegation at the Grand Serail to discuss the general situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, including the ongoing process of disarming camps.



The talks also addressed humanitarian, social, and economic rights of refugees, as well as urgent everyday issues, aiming to strengthen Lebanese-Palestinian cooperation while respecting Lebanese sovereignty and laws.



Salam emphasized the Lebanese government’s commitment to addressing these matters to enhance relations between Lebanon and the Palestinian community.