Lebanese PM discusses Palestinian refugee issues and arms in camps with delegation

16-10-2025 | 12:31
Lebanese PM discusses Palestinian refugee issues and arms in camps with delegation
Lebanese PM discusses Palestinian refugee issues and arms in camps with delegation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with a Palestinian delegation at the Grand Serail to discuss the general situation of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, including the ongoing process of disarming camps. 

The talks also addressed humanitarian, social, and economic rights of refugees, as well as urgent everyday issues, aiming to strengthen Lebanese-Palestinian cooperation while respecting Lebanese sovereignty and laws.

Salam emphasized the Lebanese government’s commitment to addressing these matters to enhance relations between Lebanon and the Palestinian community.

UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
