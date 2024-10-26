News
In the details, here are the reactions to Israel's strikes against Iran: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-10-26 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
5
min
In the details, here are the reactions to Israel's strikes against Iran: Reuters
Following are reactions to Israel's strikes against Iran on Saturday:
SENIOR U.S. GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL
“Israel has announced that their response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1st is now complete. As the Israelis have stated, their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city. We would refer you to Israeli authorities for more information on their operation."
"The United States was not a participant in this operation. It is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation.”
SENIOR BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL
"Should Iran choose to respond we are fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel and there will be consequences should Iran make that unfortunate decision," said the official. "But as far as we're concerned, this direct exchange, this should be the end of it."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER
"I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I'm equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond."
FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY IN A STATEMENT
"France urges all parties to abstain from any escalation and action that could worsen the extremely tense context in the region."
SAUDI ARABIA STATEMENT PUBLISHED BY OFFICIAL STATE NEWS AGENCY
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms."
"The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region."
"The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation."
EGYPT'S FOREIGN MINISTRY ON FACEBOOK
"Egypt is following with grave concern the accelerating escalation in the Middle East, the latest of which was the Israeli attack on Iran this morning, and condemns all actions that threaten the security and stability of the region... "
"Egypt stresses its position that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should be reached quickly within the framework of a deal through which hostages are released given that it is the only way to de-escalate."
PAKISTANI FOREIGN OFFICE STATEMENT
"Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran. These strikes undermine (the) path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region."
"Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict. We call on the U.N. Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour."
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, STATEMENT ON FOREIGN MINISTRY WEBSITE
"The UAE strongly condemns the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and expresses deep concern over the continued escalation and its impact on regional security and stability."
The ministry emphasized the "importance of exercising the highest levels of restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of conflict."
IRAQI PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE IN A STATEMENT
Israel "continues its aggressive policies and expansion of conflict in the region, employing blatant acts of aggression without deterrence. This time, its hand of aggression has targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran through an airstrike on Iranian targets early this morning."
The statement said Iraq "reiterates its firm stance calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and for comprehensive regional and international efforts to support stability in the region."
PALESTINIAN MILITANT GROUP HAMAS, ON TELEGRAM
"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strongly condemns the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting military sites in multiple provinces. We consider this a flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security of the region and the safety of its people, placing full responsibility on the occupation for the consequences of this aggression, supported by the United States of America."
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Attacks
Strikes
Reactions
