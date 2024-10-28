Iran executes German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd: Judiciary

Middle East News
2024-10-28 | 13:01
High views
0min
Iranian authorities on Monday executed German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who was detained in 2020 by Iranian authorities, the judiciary said.

"After going through the judicial process and the final approval of the court decision by the Supreme Court, the death sentence of Jamshid Sharmahd [...] was carried out this morning," the judiciary's Mizan website said, following Sharmahd's conviction for "corruption on earth."

AFP
 

Iran

Jamshid Sharmahd

Execution

