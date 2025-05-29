Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections

Lebanon News
29-05-2025 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Ministry publishes women&#39;s representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections

The Lebanese Ministry of Interior and Municipalities announced the percentages of women elected in the 2025 municipal and Mukhtar elections, revealing a notable disparity in female representation across local councils and positions.

According to official statistics, women won 16.40% of seats in mukhtar councils—the highest representation among the categories—followed by 10.37% in municipal councils.

Women were least represented in the role of mukhtar, winning 2.42% of the seats.
 

Lebanon News

Interior Ministry

Women

Representation

Municipal

Mukhtar

Elections

LBCI Next
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

IMF delegation meets donor ambassadors at the residence of Egyptian ambassador in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Speaker Berri briefed by Housing Bank Chief on upcoming loan agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-25

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:20

Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More