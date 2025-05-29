The Lebanese Ministry of Interior and Municipalities announced the percentages of women elected in the 2025 municipal and Mukhtar elections, revealing a notable disparity in female representation across local councils and positions.



According to official statistics, women won 16.40% of seats in mukhtar councils—the highest representation among the categories—followed by 10.37% in municipal councils.



Women were least represented in the role of mukhtar, winning 2.42% of the seats.