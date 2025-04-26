US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says

Negotiations between the United States and Iran on a potential nuclear deal will continue with a fourth round next week, mediator Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday.



"Talks will continue next week with a further high-level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3," Badr Albusaidi posted on X, adding that "core principles, objectives, and technical concerns were all addressed" in Saturday's meetings in Muscat.



AFP