US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says

World News
26-04-2025 | 10:16
US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says
US-Iran nuclear talks set to continue next week, minister says

Negotiations between the United States and Iran on a potential nuclear deal will continue with a fourth round next week, mediator Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"Talks will continue next week with a further high-level meeting provisionally scheduled for May 3," Badr Albusaidi posted on X, adding that "core principles, objectives, and technical concerns were all addressed" in Saturday's meetings in Muscat.

World News

United States

Iran

Nuclear

Oman

