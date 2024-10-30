Iran says missile production unaffected by Israeli attack

Middle East News
2024-10-30 | 06:19
High views
Iran says missile production unaffected by Israeli attack
Iran says missile production unaffected by Israeli attack

Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday, as reported by state media that the country's missile production has continued without disruption following Israeli airstrikes on the Islamic Republic on October 26.

Reuters 

Middle East News

Iran

Missile

Production

Israel

Attack

Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in Haifa
