Saudi Arabia condemns ongoing Israeli aggression and calls for Arab-Islamic summit

In light of the ongoing developments in the region and the continued Israeli aggression against the occupied Palestinian territories, which has expanded to include Lebanon, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its condemnation of the crimes and violations perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israeli authorities.



The kingdom also denounced the attacks and violations faced by the Lebanese people.



In a statement, Saudi Arabia highlighted the serious repercussions of this aggression on regional security and stability.



It called for a joint Arab-Islamic summit to be held in the kingdom on November 11, 2024, to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against both Palestinian and Lebanese territories and the current situation in the region.