Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned in a message to the head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about the dangers of escalating tensions at the regional level and their severe consequences for all the peoples in the region, according to Russia Today.



During a meeting with CIA Director William Burns, he urgently called for "an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and to ensure the stability and security of its people."



In this context, he emphasized "the crucial role played by UNRWA and the necessity of not obstructing its work," while also stressing the importance of implementing the two-state solution as a pathway to achieving peace and security in the region.



The meeting addressed the latest developments in joint efforts for calming tensions in Gaza, as well as ways to advance negotiations toward achieving a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, and the immediate and full access of humanitarian aid, which Egypt considers a top priority in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the sector.