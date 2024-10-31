Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-31 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sisi warns US intelligence of regional threat: Urgent ceasefire needed in Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned in a message to the head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about the dangers of escalating tensions at the regional level and their severe consequences for all the peoples in the region, according to Russia Today.

During a meeting with CIA Director William Burns, he urgently called for "an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and to ensure the stability and security of its people."

In this context, he emphasized "the crucial role played by UNRWA and the necessity of not obstructing its work," while also stressing the importance of implementing the two-state solution as a pathway to achieving peace and security in the region.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in joint efforts for calming tensions in Gaza, as well as ways to advance negotiations toward achieving a ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, and the immediate and full access of humanitarian aid, which Egypt considers a top priority in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the sector.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Egypt

President

Warning

United Stats

Intelligence

Lebanon

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli strike targets Al-Qusayr, Central Syria: SANA
Israeli police and Shin Bet arrest citizens for alleged espionage for Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Former President Gemayel, Former President Sleiman, Former PM Siniora call for ceasefire, election of new president to restore unity in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI that ceasefire and swift presidential election are essential for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32

War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah arms depots in Al Qusayr, Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Saudi FM says some agreements with US are "not linked" to normalization with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

War monitor says three killed in Israel strike on Syria near Lebanon border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli army targets Lebanese Army bulldozer in Kfar Dounine in South Lebanon, injures one soldier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-09

Day 10 of Israel's ground incursion: Dynamic exchanges at the 'front lines' in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Saudi FM says some agreements with US are "not linked" to normalization with Israel

LBCI
World News
01:33

Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More