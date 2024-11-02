News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nineteen reported injured in central Israel following projectile launch
Middle East News
2024-11-02 | 01:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nineteen reported injured in central Israel following projectile launch
Nineteen people in central Israel's Sharon region were injured, the Israeli police said, after the military reported the launch of three projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory early on Saturday.
The national ambulance service previously reported that seven people in the central Israeli town of Tira were injured.
The Israeli military said that sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel after the projectile launch. Some projectiles had been intercepted, it said.
"A fallen projectile was most likely identified in the area," the army added, noting that details were under investigation.
The national ambulance service and local media said the injuries in Tira ranged from mild to moderate, while two other people suffered stress symptoms.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said later in a statement it had launched drones at a "vital target" in northern Israel. It was not immediately clear if the group's action was related to the injuries.
Fighting in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Sharon
Military
Projectile
Next
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-15
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:06
Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report
Middle East News
03:06
Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report
0
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
0
Middle East News
01:32
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
Middle East News
01:32
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
0
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon pledges full support for Resolution 1701 in talks with UNIFIL, U.S. Ambassador
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon pledges full support for Resolution 1701 in talks with UNIFIL, U.S. Ambassador
0
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
2
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
4
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
5
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
7
Lebanon News
04:50
PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
04:50
PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts
8
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More