Nineteen reported injured in central Israel following projectile launch

Middle East News
2024-11-02 | 01:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nineteen reported injured in central Israel following projectile launch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Nineteen reported injured in central Israel following projectile launch

Nineteen people in central Israel's Sharon region were injured, the Israeli police said, after the military reported the launch of three projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory early on Saturday.

The national ambulance service previously reported that seven people in the central Israeli town of Tira were injured.

The Israeli military said that sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel after the projectile launch. Some projectiles had been intercepted, it said.

"A fallen projectile was most likely identified in the area," the army added, noting that details were under investigation.

The national ambulance service and local media said the injuries in Tira ranged from mild to moderate, while two other people suffered stress symptoms.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said later in a statement it had launched drones at a "vital target" in northern Israel. It was not immediately clear if the group's action was related to the injuries.

Fighting in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks between Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Sharon

Military

Projectile

LBCI Next
US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-07

Israeli military says intercepted some projectiles fired from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

US to deploy B-52s, warships to Middle East as aircraft carrier departs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Lebanon pledges full support for Resolution 1701 in talks with UNIFIL, U.S. Ambassador

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More