Yemen's Houthis say will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports

2024-11-03 | 14:43
LBCI
2min
Yemen's Houthis say will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they would maintain their maritime blockade against Israeli vessels in response to "intelligence information" regarding Israeli shipping companies selling their assets to other companies.

The Houthis have said they are intensifying their attacks to support Hamas and Hezbollah in their resistance against Israeli actions in the region.

"Intelligence information confirms that many companies operating in maritime shipping affiliated to the Israeli enemy are working to sell their assets and transfer their properties from shipping and maritime transport ships to other companies," said Yahya Sarea, military spokesperson of the group.

The Houthis will not recognize any changes of ownership and warned against any collaboration with these companies, Sarea said in a televised address.

Sarea also said the Houthis will continue imposing their naval blockade on Israel and would target any ships belonging to, linked to, or heading to Israel.

He said the blockade would continue until "the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted and the aggression on Lebanon stops."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Israel

Yahya Saree

