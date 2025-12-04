MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"

04-12-2025 | 04:30
MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel congratulated President Joseph Aoun on the "historic visit" of Pope Leo XIV, saying the trip offered Lebanese people “renewed hope” and a reason to view the coming period with optimism.

Gemayel said the delegation thanked the pope for a visit that reaffirmed Lebanon's importance and role in the eyes of the international community “despite its small size.”

He also praised the appointment of Ambassador Simon Karam as head of the Lebanese negotiating team, expressing hope that the state would succeed in achieving all its objectives—including the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the cessation of attacks, and the full assertion of Lebanese sovereignty. Gemayel reiterated that the Lebanese Army must be the only party authorized to bear arms.

He noted that meeting these goals requires “a clear and explicit position from the Shiite community,” stressing that Hezbollah should not be allowed to speak on its behalf or obstruct the state-building process.

Gemayel questioned whether Lebanon should “remain trapped in cycles of conflict, instability and destruction,” or turn the page toward a prosperous and stable future. He added that the recovery of people’s deposits is directly tied to economic revival, “and there can be no economy without security and stability.”

Lebanon News

MP

Samy Gemayel

Congratulation

President

Joseph Aoun

Pope Leo

Historic

Visit

US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
