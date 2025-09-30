Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Lebanese Army in message to President Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a letter from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered by Qatar’s ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.



In the letter, Sheikh Tamim expressed his appreciation for the Lebanese Army’s national role in maintaining security and stability.



He also reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Lebanon’s state institutions, particularly the army and its missions, especially those contributing to the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, which serves as a cornerstone for preserving stability in Lebanon and the region.