Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilizing'
Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 04:19
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilizing'
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday criticized what he called the United States "destabilizing presence" after the deployment of B-52 bombers in the region.
"We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilizing presence," said Baghaei told a news conference in response to a question about the deployment, adding that it "will not deter (Iran's) resolve to defend itself."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Bombers
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Previous
