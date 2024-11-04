Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilizing'

2024-11-04 | 04:19
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as &#39;destabilizing&#39;
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilizing'

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday criticized what he called the United States "destabilizing presence" after the deployment of B-52 bombers in the region.

"We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilizing presence," said Baghaei told a news conference in response to a question about the deployment, adding that it "will not deter (Iran's) resolve to defend itself."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Bombers

