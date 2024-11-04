Israeli reservist soldier commits suicide after being called to active duty: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Middle East News
2024-11-04 | 11:48
High views
Israeli reservist soldier commits suicide after being called to active duty: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Israeli reservist soldier commits suicide after being called to active duty: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

A reservist soldier in the Israeli army reportedly took his own life following his recent call-up for active duty, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority. 

