Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP

The management of the Louvre museum denied on Monday having contacted a private Israeli intel firm to investigate the weekend's audacious jewel heist at the iconic French institution.



"The Louvre management denies it," museum representatives said when asked by AFP, without further comment.



The Israeli CGI Group, based in Tel Aviv, told AFP earlier the Louvre had asked for its help for the investigation due to its past success recovering stolen artifacts from a German museum in 2019.





AFP