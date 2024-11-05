Egypt condemned Israel's decision to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), describing it as an "unacceptable disregard" for the United Nations, its agencies, and the international community.



In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced "in the strongest terms" Israel's withdrawal from the agreement governing the operations of UNRWA and its official cessation of activities.



The ministry stated that this "unacceptable decision marks a new chapter in Israel's blatant and systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law."



It further warned that the move represents a dangerous development aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause and the refugee issue, including the right of return, and constitutes an "unacceptable disregard" for the United Nations, its agencies, and the international community.