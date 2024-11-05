Iranian FM says: Iran does not 'seek' escalation but 'has the right to defend itself'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed that Iran "does not seek" escalation but "has the right to defend itself."



During a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, Araghchi stated, "Unlike Israel, the Islamic Republic does not seek escalation, but it has the full right to defend itself."



He clarified that Iran "will respond to the aggression of the Zionist entity according to the time and circumstances it determines, in an appropriate manner, and in a well-considered and calculated way."