US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

Middle East News
2024-11-10 | 00:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, the Amran governorate, and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.

Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted Sanaa, its suburbs, and the Amran governorate.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

The attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Britain

Yemen

Houthis

Sanaa

LBCI Next
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in HaGoshrim settlement, northern Israel
US warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen: Pentagon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-03

Yemen's Houthis say will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-29

Yemen's Houthis confirm drone attack on southern Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-10-28

Yemen's Houthis state they've targeted vessels in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targets western villages in Tyre District, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Eight rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel's Galilee panhandle, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:23

Intense Israeli airstrikes kill several individuals in Western Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in HaGoshrim settlement, northern Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Israeli army claims over 100 Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon over weekend

LBCI
World News
01:05

Russia's Putin orders more efforts to suppress extremism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More