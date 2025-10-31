US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

31-10-2025 | 15:09
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the Trump administration supports repealing the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria through the National Defense Authorization Act bill, which is being discussed by U.S. lawmakers at the moment.

"The United States is in regular communication with regional partners and welcomes any investment or engagement in Syria that supports the chance for all Syrians to have a peaceful and prosperous country," the spokesperson said.

World News

Middle East News

United States

Trump Administration

Caesar Act

Sanctions

Syria

