Syrian leader Sharaa to head to Washington in November: US envoy

The United States envoy for Syria said on Saturday that Damascus' interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is to travel to Washington to sign an agreement to join an international U.S.-led alliance against the Islamic State.



Asked by reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain whether Ahmed al-Sharaa would head to Washington this month, Tom Barrack said "yes," adding that Sharaa would "hopefully" sign up to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.



AFP



