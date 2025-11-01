News
Syrian leader Sharaa to head to Washington in November: US envoy
Middle East News
01-11-2025 | 11:51
Syrian leader Sharaa to head to Washington in November: US envoy
The United States envoy for Syria said on Saturday that Damascus' interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is to travel to Washington to sign an agreement to join an international U.S.-led alliance against the Islamic State.
Asked by reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain whether Ahmed al-Sharaa would head to Washington this month, Tom Barrack said "yes," adding that Sharaa would "hopefully" sign up to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.
AFP
Middle East News
United States
Syria
Damascus
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Tom Barrack
