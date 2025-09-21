News
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
21-09-2025 | 12:49
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preempted a cabinet meeting set to discuss closing gaps in negotiations on a security agreement with Syria, casting doubt on earlier optimism from Israeli sources that the deal could be signed before the end of the month.
Netanyahu said it is still too early to reach an agreement, despite officials suggesting it is nearly complete.
On the Lebanese front, Israel has maintained a posture of open conflict with Hezbollah, touting what it described as victories against the group. Netanyahu’s comments coincided with large-scale Israeli military exercises simulating various scenarios along the Lebanese front.
The army disclosed intensified activity by the 7,800-strong infantry battalion and conducted reserve drills, particularly along the central sector of the Lebanon border.
While Israel appears to be deploying forces along the borders with Lebanon, Syria, and the eastern frontier, security and military officials have urged caution against U.S. pressure to accept a deal that would require Israeli troop withdrawals.
Meanwhile, Washington has increased pressure on Tel Aviv to make concessions and close gaps revealed in recent talks with Syria, even as several officials stated the agreement is nearly ready.
Netanyahu has also sought a public platform at the United Nations to overshadow the recognition of Palestine by a number of countries.
