UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy
World News
31-10-2025 | 15:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy
The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a U.S.-backed resolution stating that Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara is the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, despite fierce opposition from Algeria.
The resolution, adopted by 11 votes with none against and three abstentions -- with Algeria having refused to participate -- said autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty could be the basis for negotiations to resolve the 50-year-old conflict.
AFP
World News
United Nations
Security Council
Morocco
Western Sahara
Algeria
Next
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
Previous
