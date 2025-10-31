The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a U.S.-backed resolution stating that Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara is the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, despite fierce opposition from Algeria.



The resolution, adopted by 11 votes with none against and three abstentions -- with Algeria having refused to participate -- said autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty could be the basis for negotiations to resolve the 50-year-old conflict.



AFP



