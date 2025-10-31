UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy

World News
31-10-2025 | 15:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN Security Council backs Morocco&#39;s plan for W. Sahara autonomy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy

The U.N. Security Council voted Friday in favor of a U.S.-backed resolution stating that Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara is the "most feasible" solution for the disputed territory, despite fierce opposition from Algeria.

The resolution, adopted by 11 votes with none against and three abstentions -- with Algeria having refused to participate -- said autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty could be the basis for negotiations to resolve the 50-year-old conflict.

AFP

World News

United Nations

Security Council

Morocco

Western Sahara

Algeria

LBCI Next
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

UK, France, Germany urge UN Security Council to back Gaza peace plan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Egypt protests Ethiopia's dam inauguration in letter to UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-05

Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:09

US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

LBCI
World News
12:35

US says not considering strikes on Venezuela

LBCI
World News
12:17

Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

LBCI
World News
12:13

Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-14

Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:49

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:31

Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More