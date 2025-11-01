Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

01-11-2025 | 12:56
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

A man and a woman were killed and at least 10 people injured in a shooting in a village on the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, in what a senior police official described as a family vendetta.

Police gave no immediate information about the suspected shooter, who opened fire in the village of Vorizia.

A second police official said the attack followed an explosion on Friday night at a construction site where a bomb was placed. Both police officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Crete has a history of violent vendettas between families over disputes driven by revenge, hurt honour and perceived insults. Greece's top police officials, including the head of the police force and the head of the unit fighting organised crime, were on their way to Crete on Saturday, the second official said.

Reuters

