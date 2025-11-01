Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability

01-11-2025 | 10:00
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it is closely monitoring with “deep concern” the deteriorating situation in Mali, citing ongoing political and security tensions, as well as a severe economic crisis and shortages of energy and fuel.

In a statement, the ministry said it is in contact with relevant authorities and following up on the situation of around 3,000 Lebanese nationals living in Mali. Communication is being coordinated with the chargé d’affaires at Lebanon’s embassy in Liberia, which is non-resident in Mali.

The ministry instructed the chargé d’affaires to continue closely monitoring developments, strengthen diplomatic communication, and coordinate with embassies of countries with influence in Mali.
 

