News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Lebanon News
01-11-2025 | 10:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it is closely monitoring with “deep concern” the deteriorating situation in Mali, citing ongoing political and security tensions, as well as a severe economic crisis and shortages of energy and fuel.
In a statement, the ministry said it is in contact with relevant authorities and following up on the situation of around 3,000 Lebanese nationals living in Mali. Communication is being coordinated with the chargé d’affaires at Lebanon’s embassy in Liberia, which is non-resident in Mali.
The ministry instructed the chargé d’affaires to continue closely monitoring developments, strengthen diplomatic communication, and coordinate with embassies of countries with influence in Mali.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mali
Liberia
Foreign Ministry
Next
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
President Aoun follows closely on proposal for technology and AI ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
0
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
Lebanon News
09:34
Tom Barrack calls Lebanon a ‘failed state,’ urges faster action on Hezbollah’s weapons
2
Lebanon News
08:38
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:38
Israel strikes vehicle in Kfar Sir in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Lebanon News
10:38
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
4
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
Lebanon News
06:06
Former Minister Ghazi Aridi criticizes Hezbollah, calls for a unified defense strategy
5
World News
15:54
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy
World News
15:54
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy
6
Lebanon News
10:00
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Lebanon News
10:00
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
7
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt
Lebanon News
08:09
Lebanese PM Salam arrives in Egypt
8
World News
15:09
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says
World News
15:09
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More