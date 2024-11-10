Syria says seven civilians killed in Israeli strike near Damascus

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Sayyida Zainab district south of the Syrian capital Damascus killed seven civilians on Sunday, the Syrian defense ministry said, in the second such attack in less than a week.



The fatalities included women and children, with 20 people also injured, the ministry said in a statement.



There was no immediate comment from Israel, which said last week that its air force had struck intelligence assets of Hezbollah in the same area.





Reuters