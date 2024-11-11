Erdogan says Turkey implemented new trade restrictions on Israel, calls on its isolation

During the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed severe concerns over recent actions by Israel, calling for decisive international measures.



He criticized Israel's cabinet for banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), asserting that this move seeks to undermine the two-state solution.



Erdogan accused Prime Minister Netanyahu's government of escalating military tensions with Iran while continuing attacks on Lebanon.



Erdogan emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators of what he described as "genocide in Palestine" accountable, calling for a global arms embargo and trade restrictions on Israel.



"It is essential to isolate Israel internationally until it ceases its aggression in Gaza and Lebanon," he stated. Turkey has already implemented new trade restrictions on Israel and, according to Erdogan, is prepared to impose additional measures if hostilities continue.



The Turkish president urged the international community to recognize Palestine and support its statehood, advocating for broader diplomatic backing to ensure Palestinian sovereignty.