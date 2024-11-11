Iran condemns Israeli assassinations as 'organized terrorism'

A top Iranian official condemned Israel's assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders as "organized terrorism," in remarks to a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit on Monday.



"The operations that are conceptualized with the deceptive phrasing of 'targeted killing,' and during which Palestinian elites and leaders of other countries in the region are killed one by one or en masse, are nothing but lawlessness and organized terrorism," First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said.



AFP

