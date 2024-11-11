Saudi Foreign Minister urges international community not to overlook Israel's actions

Middle East News
2024-11-11 | 12:24
High views
Saudi Foreign Minister urges international community not to overlook Israel&#39;s actions
2min
Saudi Foreign Minister urges international community not to overlook Israel's actions

At the end of the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized that the gathering aimed to ease tensions across the region, prioritizing achieving a lasting solution that solidifies peace. 

Speaking at a press conference, he stressed the need for unrestricted humanitarian aid access to Gaza, with discussions at the summit focused on reaching a ceasefire and coordinating efforts.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state is the solution to the Middle East conflict," bin Farhan stated, adding, "Our current priority is to stop the war and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Bin Farhan also addressed the escalation of violence in the West Bank and the expansion of hostilities to Lebanon, reiterating that Saudi Arabia's primary goal remains the cessation of warfare. 

He urged the international community to remain vigilant and not overlook the actions of Israel, stressing the importance of maintaining focus on the Palestinian right to self-determination.

"The international community has been negligent in its duty regarding the war in Gaza," he said, noting that the Arab and Islamic world is outraged by the developments in Gaza. 

"A unified Arab and Islamic stance will have a powerful impact on reaching a resolution," he concluded.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
