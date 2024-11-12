Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace

Arab and Muslim leaders on Monday called on Israel to withdraw fully from Arab territories it has occupied since 1967 to achieve "comprehensive" regional peace during a summit in Saudi Arabia.



The summit's closing statement said that "a just and comprehensive peace in the region... cannot be achieved without ending the Israeli occupation of all occupied Arab territories to the line of June 4, 1967" -- the West Bank and east Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the Golan Heights -- and "in accordance with... the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative" that offered Israel regional normalization in return for Palestinian statehood.



AFP