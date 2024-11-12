Iran's Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before returning to his post.



Amani had been transferred to Tehran for treatment after being injured by the pager explosions and is set to return to Beirut once he recovers.



Araghchi emphasized the need for immediate action through political and international means to stop the crimes being committed by Israel against Lebanon.



He also provided the necessary instructions to the Iranian Ambassador in Beirut for the upcoming phase.