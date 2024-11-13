Israeli military says heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel

2024-11-13 | 11:52
Israeli military says heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel

Israeli military said on Wednesday that a heavy barrage of rockets was fired from Lebanon at Israel.

Following sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the military said in a statement.

Reuters

