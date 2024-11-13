Six Israeli troops killed in south Lebanon combat: Army says

2024-11-13 | 13:53
Six Israeli troops killed in south Lebanon combat: Army says
Six Israeli troops killed in south Lebanon combat: Army says

The Israeli army said six soldiers have been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon Wednesday, making it the deadliest incident for its troops since the start of ground operations in September.

The soldiers "fell during combat in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement. 

Their deaths mean 47 Israeli troops have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since the start of ground operations on September 30

AFP
 

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera

