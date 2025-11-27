FBI chief says investigating Washington shooting as act of terror

World News
27-11-2025 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FBI chief says investigating Washington shooting as act of terror
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FBI chief says investigating Washington shooting as act of terror

The United States is treating the shooting of two National Guards near the White House as a terrorism investigation, FBI director Kash Patel said Thursday.

"It is an ongoing investigation of terrorism," Patel told a news conference a day after the shooting left the National Guard members critically wounded and stunned America as it celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday.

AFP

World News

United States

National Guards

White House

Investigation

FBI

Kash Patel

LBCI Next
FBI probes gunman's motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:09

FBI probes gunman's motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-17

Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey

LBCI
World News
2025-10-08

World economy not doing as badly as feared, IMF chief says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:35

Pope Leo urges Turkey to embrace mediator role

LBCI
World News
06:54

France's Macron unveils voluntary military service amid 'accelerating threats'

LBCI
World News
04:11

Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department

LBCI
World News
04:09

FBI probes gunman's motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Four European nations urge Israel to end West Bank 'settler violence'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More