Iran informs IAEA of willingness to negotiate, not under pressure
Middle East News
2024-11-14 | 03:44
Iran informs IAEA of willingness to negotiate, not under pressure
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on his X account that he informed Rafael Grossi, Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that Iran is prepared to resolve its disputes with the U.N. agency through cooperation and negotiations.
However, Araghchi emphasized that Iran will not engage in talks under external pressure.
Middle East News
Iran
IAEA
Nuclear
Negotiations
