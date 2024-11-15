Iran backs Lebanese government on ceasefire talks, advisor to Khamenei says

Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon's "resistance" in current talks on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Friday.



"We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems," Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.



Larijani, referring to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said Iran would support the "resistance" under all circumstances.



Reuters