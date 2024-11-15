News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran backs Lebanese government on ceasefire talks, advisor to Khamenei says
Middle East News
2024-11-15 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran backs Lebanese government on ceasefire talks, advisor to Khamenei says
Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon's "resistance" in current talks on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Friday.
"We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems," Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.
Larijani, referring to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said Iran would support the "resistance" under all circumstances.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Najib Mikati
Ali Larijani
Ali Khamenei
Next
Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel
Islamic Jihad releases new clip of Israeli hostage Trupanov in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Iran's Khamenei: Hezbollah is Lebanon's strongest defender against Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Iran's Khamenei: Hezbollah is Lebanon's strongest defender against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-05
Inside Israel: Damage caused by Iran, Iraq, and Hezbollah amid field difficulties in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:14
Syria state media says second Israeli strike in two days hits Damascus
Middle East News
08:14
Syria state media says second Israeli strike in two days hits Damascus
0
Middle East News
06:31
Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel
Middle East News
06:31
Hamas official says 'ready' for Gaza ceasefire, urges Trump to 'pressure' Israel
0
Middle East News
05:50
Islamic Jihad releases new clip of Israeli hostage Trupanov in Gaza
Middle East News
05:50
Islamic Jihad releases new clip of Israeli hostage Trupanov in Gaza
0
Middle East News
14:37
US wants 'behavioral change' by Iran after president's nuclear pledges
Middle East News
14:37
US wants 'behavioral change' by Iran after president's nuclear pledges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanon's Ministry of Health launches national vaccination campaign amid ongoing Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Middle East News
2024-11-12
Ben Gurion Airport operations disrupted after rocket fire from Lebanon: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
2024-11-12
Ben Gurion Airport operations disrupted after rocket fire from Lebanon: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
2
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:36
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:36
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
7
Lebanon News
14:04
US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
14:04
US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters
8
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More